Friends Co-Creator Marta Kauffman Never Gets Sick of Fans Asking About the Show

It's been almost 16 years since the series finale of Friends, but its co-creator Marta Kauffman still hasn't gotten tired of fans talking to her about the beloved comedy.

"Oh no, I never get sick of it!" Kauffman told E! News at the Producer's Guild Awards on Saturday. "It's exactly like talking about one of your kids! I am so proud of it! It's great."

After the fervor around the 25th anniversary the show celebrated in the fall, the question Kauffman is likely being asked the most about now is that rumored reunion on HBO Max, an unscripted special that would reunite the entire cast with Kauffman and her co-creator, David Crane.

Unfortunately, something seems to be holding it back.

"I honestly don't know," Kauffman said when we asked if the special was still on. "I know it is something that people are interested in, whether it happens or not, it still remains to be seen."