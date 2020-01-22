Galentine's Day Gifts for Your BFF: Best Feminists Forever

by Carly Milne | Wed., Jan. 22, 2020 4:30 AM
As we all know, there's a lot of different ways to love, and we all have a ton of different people that we love.... but the kind of love you have for your besties is a special, one-of-a-kind love!
Do you celebrate Galentine's Day to honor it? If not, you should—and we've found some goodies to help you honor the best gals in your life, and tell them how much they mean to you with gifts that also celebrate feminist icons throughout history. After all, none of us would be where we are today without the efforts of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Susan B. Anthony, Beyonce and so many more who have blazed a trail for us to walk.
So grab your girls a nifty puzzle that highlights the history of women's voting rights, wine glasses that honor brave women throughout history, a coloring and activity book that connects you to badass women, and a collection of art and essays documenting the history of feminism. We love these feminist Galentine's gifts, and we're sure you and your girls will, too!
Give girl's night a completely different dimension by supplementing your wine with this 500-piece puzzle. Showcasing the leaders of the suffrage movement that succeeded in securing women's voting rights, this puzzle highlights the movement's champions such as Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Frederick Douglass in all their illustrated glory. It also comes with a poster-sized pamphlet that gives you bonus information on this important part of American history.
Whether you've shattered your own glass ceiling or you know another woman who has, celebrate the achievement with this eye-catching sterling silver necklace. The glass inside the pendant is manually cracked and displayed between two solid panes, symbolizing all the milestone breakthroughs achieved by women past, present, and future. Talk about a statement piece.
Looking for some new inspiration? Find it in this poster featuring 100 characters from classic and contemporary young adult books. Gorgeously illustrated in bright and bold colors (with input from children and librarians), you can draw from the experiences of beloved characters like Poni from Lost Girl Found, and Stella from Stella by Starlight. It's a great way to celebrate the young literary world's fictional ladies.
Give wine night with the girls a little more depth with this collection of wine glasses, featuring women throughout history who made a difference in the realms of human rights, medicine, suffrage and science. Each glass features the signatures and writings of feminist icons such as Marie Curie, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton and Sojourner Truth. Each glass is $16, or you can get the set of four for $60.
Covering the worlds of pioneers, artists, leaders and activists, these mini-board books offer colorful illustrated portraits of the women who have made history throughout the world. The book on artists looks at icons such as Maya Angelou, Joesphine Baker, Frida Kahlo and Ella Fitzgerald, leaders covers Cleopatra, Queen Elizabeth I, Indira Gandhi and Hillary Clinton, activists profiles Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Gloria Steinem and Malala Yousafza, and pioneers hails Marie Curie, Sally Ride, Amelia Earhart and Billie Jean King. It's a great gift for someone with little ones, or someone who just needs a small reminder of how awesome women are.
Like a graphic tee but cooler, this t-shirt from Eileen Fisher features the ever-popular statement "The Future is Female" in Morse code. And sure, it's a cool top that will last you a long time, given that it's made of organic cotton and stylishly designed with a jewel neckline and a relaxed fit. But the best part is, Eileen Fisher will be donating 10% of sales from this tee (and the collection it's a part of, called the Morse Code Collection) to Girls Who Code, a nonprofit that's helping young women build a future in tech.
There is so much to love about this book. Drawing from 350 pieces of artwork, illustrations, photography, performance, graphic design and essays, Art of Feminism looks at the vibrancy of the feminist aesthetic spread across 150 years. The book is broken down into three sections: Suffrage and Beyond 1857-1949; Defining Feminism 1960-1988; and Redefining Feminism 1989-Present. It's a powerful reminder of what women are capable of when they band together for the common good.
They say coloring books are good for stress relief, but maybe they're good for inspiration when you're coloring icons from Dolly Parton to Ruth Bader Ginsburg? But this isn't just a coloring book, it's also an activity book that celebrates female icons with a portrait and accompanying activity. For example, there's a Beyonce crossword, you can decorate Flo-Jo's nails, color in Frida Kahlo's flowers... who wouldn't want to celebrate the power of women with a little color and whimsy?
These aren't the only gifts you can get your girls, of course. Consider getting her something in line with her sign from Bloomingdale's pop-up shop with famed astrologer Susan Miller, or maybe some must-haves to update her wardrobe for the new decade ahead!
