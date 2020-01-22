Revolve Around the World: Shop the Japan 2020 Trip

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you've been bit by the travel bug but you're feeling a little land locked, get ready to experience some serious FOMO. 'Cause Revolve just went on the brand's second trip to Japan as part of their #REVOLVEaroundtheworld initiative, and they're sharing what everyone wore while they were gone.

Revolve brand ambassadors Elsa Hosk, Romee Strijd, Josephine Skriver, Jasmine Tookes, Kelsey Merritt, Jasmine Sanders, Aimee Song, Negin Mirsalehi, Cindy Kimberly and Lily Maymac went to Tokyo on the brand's 31st trip, designed as a global experiential marketing initiative to bring the Revolve L.A. lifestyle all over the world. As they saw all the sights, heard all the sounds and undoubtedly ate all the amazing eats, the ambassadors wore some of Revolve's most-loved looks and best brands. There were mini dresses and miniskirts, sweaters that were all there and barely there, breezy pants and cozy sets, and everything in between.

So even if you can't pack your bags for a trip just yet, you can shop our picks from Revolve's Japan trip below, and live vicariously through their ambassador wardrobe. Who knows? It might inspire a getaway.