Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya Just Made Bed, Bath & Beyond the Chicest Place to Be

Celebrities are just like us!

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are two of the most down to earth celebrities in the game. In fact, they're so down to earth, they do their own shopping at Bed, Bath & Beyond in New York City. The pair was out and about for a day trip to get some items when they bumped into a fan who luckily got a few pictures with the famous friends.

The fan, Cris, was able to snap a picture with the pair as they were on the way out of the store along with two of their other friends as well. Clearly from the photograph, Timothée doesn't just go to run errands wearing just any old outfit. The Little Women actor was wearing fashion forward shades a hoodie and accessorized with some cool rings to add a little detail.

Zendaya was photographed wearing a brown winter coat with her hair in a messy bun and looking gloriously makeup free. Who wouldn't want to go to Bed, Bath & Beyond looking that cool?! Cris told E! News that Timothée was the "most polite person," and she wasn't able to chat with Zendaya because she was busy purchasing her items.