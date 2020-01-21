Kat McNamara Previews the "Perfect" World of Star City 2040 In Arrow Spinoff Episode

After months of hearing about Arrow's planned spinoff set to take place in 2040, it wasn't until the end of Crisis on Infinite Earths ended that it suddenly made complete sense to us.

In fact, the entire storyline that has taken place in 2040 over the past two seasons suddenly made a whole lot of sense. While we'd all been wondering how on earth the city was still so un-saved in the future and if things really were that bleak, we had no idea that by the time Arrow would be saying goodbye, the entire world would be rebooted, and 2040 Star City could be saved after all.

That means that when we pick back up in that formerly dark and depressing future in tonight's episode, it's now a bright, shiny place where Mia Smoak Queen grew up with everything she could want, aside from her father.