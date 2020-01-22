Everything You Need To Throw The Ultimate Super Bowl Party

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Whether you're a football aficionado—or a big Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and Demi Lovato fan—with January nearly flying by, we have one thing on our minds: Super Bowl 2020!

If you're lucky enough to attend the 54th annual epic sports event in Miami, kudos to you. For the rest of us, the closest we can commemorate the festive ordeal is playing hostess at the ultimate viewing party from our very own living rooms.

Maybe you've been contemplating a new HD flat screen TV or a portable movie projector to get the best picture quality? Well, what's a better excuse to buy a new one than impressing a hungry house full of roughty and impassioned fans? Maybe you're just looking for creative kitchen, grilling aids or festive display memorabilia to make things simple, and to also get guests into the spirit of it? We've got you.

From your favorite team jerseys to wine delivery service to smart speakers to an instant camera, we've got everything you need to bring the biggest game of the year to your friends and family at home. Our favorite? This luxe and stylish cooler, of course!

Check out our 21 game day essentials below.