Matt Fraser's "Fraser Fabulous" Outfit Is Upstaged in NYC & His Reaction Is Priceless!

Matt Fraser is rarely upstaged when it comes to over-the-top ensembles.

Yet, in this clip from Monday's all-new Meet the Frasers, the psychic medium finds himself feeling underdressed while at Simon & Schuster's NYC office. Although Fraser is at the major publishing house for a meeting about his book, he can't help but get distracted by art director John Vairo Jr.'s fashion forward outfit.

"It is important that I am the most fabulous dressed man in any room that I go in," the new E! personality relays in a confessional. "He is above Fraser fabulous and I'm looking like a momo right now."

In an attempt to draw attention to his own outfit, Fraser informs the board room that he has "dressed up for [them]." As E! readers can see in the video above, Fraser has pulled out all of the stops by wearing a black blazer with bedazzled angel wings.

This is, of course, in reference to his upcoming book, When Heaven Call: Life Lessons from America's Top Psychic Medium.