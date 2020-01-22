Bob Harper Previews "Heartfelt" New The Biggest Loser & Why He Isn't Worried About Controversy

Having suffered a heart attack almost three years ago, which he now refers to as a "life-changing event," the longtime Biggest Loser personality says he learned to relate to contestants' experiences during recovery. "I was having to change my diet, I was having to change the way I worked out. It was an emotional journey for me," remembers Harper, who appeared on the show as a trainer prior to transitioning into the host's role.

"It was everything that I've ever gone through with one of my contestants and I was experiencing it," he continues. "So, I really wanted to bring that onto the reboot of Biggest Loser this season, and that's what we were able to do."

The show's former iteration had been subject to some controversy, with criticisms of its weight loss techniques and brand messaging cropping up periodically over the course of 17 seasons. When asked if he has any concerns about the reboot eliciting similar critiques from viewers, Harper says "absolutely not." But he does believe The Biggest Loser is inherently susceptible to public debate due to its subject matter.

"I will say this. When you are dealing with weight loss in any way, shape or form, it's always going to be controversial. People have opinions," Harper concludes. "I mean, people think that they know everything that there is to know about weight loss. And this business that I've been in for many, many years is constantly changing, constantly evolving. So, you know…I think this season is going to be so good."

Watch The Biggest Loser premiere next Tuesday, Jan. 28, on USA Network.

(E! and USA are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)