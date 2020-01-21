Rihanna Takes Airport Style to New Heights With Must-See Luggage

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Jan. 21, 2020 12:58 PM

Whatever airport she arrives at, Rihanna must have style on the brain!

For many travelers, long flights mean casual clothing, oversized hoodies, comfy shoes and bulky luggage. But when it comes to RiRi, she always takes it a step above the rest.

Such was the case this week when Rihanna was spotted at JFK airport in New York City. While fashion lovers will love the Christian Dior monogrammed hoodie, black trousers and Prada boots, it's the accessories that are really grabbing the attention of fans.

As it turns out, Rihanna opted for clear, see-through luggage as she traveled through the airport. And while we're sure she still had to follow all security protocol, it's safe to say TSA totally approved of this piece of baggage.

Rihanna's latest sighting comes just days after E! News confirmed the businesswoman split from boyfriend Hassan Jameel after three years together.

Photos

Rihanna's 2019 Diamond Ball: Star Sightings

And if you thought the breakup blues would mess with RiRi's style, you are seriously mistaken.

In fact, the Fenty Beauty creator has been killing it at the airport over the years with her effortless style. From her comfortable pajamas to oversized hoodies, Rihanna may just have a few tips for us before we board our next flight.

See for yourself in our gallery below.

Rihanna

TheImageDirect.com

Baggage Claim

Rihanna will have no trouble locating this suitcase at JFK Airport.

Rihanna

BACKGRID

Bigger Is Better

Between her oversized Raf Simons denim jacket, dark grey pants and pair of Ugg boots, we'd say RiRi is ready for some R&R on this flight. 

Rihanna

Robert Kamau/GC Images

Jet Setter

Maybe its the sunglasses. Perhaps its the white boots. Whatever it is, we wish we looked this good at JFK Airport.

Article continues below

Rihanna

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Please Don't Stop the Music

If only we knew what the Grammy winner was listening to...Alexa, play Drake!

Rihanna

Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Black Out

Sometimes, you just want to blend in with the crowd.

Rihanna

AKM-GSI

Keep It Casual

No bra? No problem! The "Diamonds" singer may have forget an article of clothing at LAX airport.

Article continues below

Rihanna

Splash News

Sleep Tight

Pink sweat pants have never looked so chic—and cozy.

Rihanna

Best Images/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

Bundle Up

It may be cold outside JFK airport in New York City. But once Rihanna is inside, we have a feeling that coat is coming off.

Rihanna

Vantagenews/AKM-GSI

Hello 305

Bling alert! Just because you go through airport security doesn't mean you can't impress in the jewelry department.

Article continues below

Rihanna, Onesie

247PapsTV / Splash News

We See You

This camo one-piece jumpsuit can't be missed at the New York City airport.

Rihanna

AKM-GSI

No Sweat

This grey sweatsuit makes it look like Rihanna is ready to break a sweat after her flight from London to Los Angeles.

Rihanna

AKM-GSI

Cheers to Travel

The singer bares her toned stomach in a black tank top while arriving in Brazil for the World Cup.

Article continues below

Rihanna

Best Image / BACKGRID

Pack Your Bags

From the furry sandals to the personalized handbag, RiRi knows how to do airport style right.

See you soon on the (airport) runway, RiRi!

