Sofia Vergara x Walmart's New Spring Collection: 9 Looks We Want

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Drop everything you're doing because Sofia Vergara's new Walmart Spring collection just dropped, and it's going to save you money while keeping you stylish AF this winter season. The body inclusive actress, activist and designer has teamed up with the renowned family department store yet again to deliver statement dresses and trendy denims to upgrade your closet in the most surprisingly chic way.

From floral wrap dresses to high-waisted fringe capris to delicious asymmetrical moto jackets, you can stock up your 2020 wardrobe (and save some major bucks). Everything you love about designer clothes, at Walmart prices, Sofia's line also ranges from sizes 0-20 in denim and XXS-3X in dresses, tops and rompers, which is something both you and your budget can get behind for the new year.

Here are 9 of our favorites below.