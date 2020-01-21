Sophie Turner Wants to Save the Lizzie McGuire Revival and Play Miranda

Sophie Turner is just like you. The Game of Thrones star took to her Instagram to not only brag about seeing Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2020 SAG Awards, but also offer up her thoughts on the Lizzie McGuire reboot, which is now in limbo. And Turner has a plan to get the show back on its feet.

"So, the Lizzie McGuire show has been put on hold. I'm obviously devastated like the rest of us, but I'm pretty sure—Like, is Miranda appearing in this season because I'm here. I'm available. I am your new Miranda," Turner said in her Instagram stories. "Lizzie McGuire people, please reach out to me at 3—"

The video ends there. Did you really think Turner would give out her phone number on Instagram? LaLaine played Miranda on the original series. While the revival was in production, LaLaine was not tapped to reprise the role.