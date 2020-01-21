The Masked Singer Unveils the Turtle and a Brand New Promo for Season 3

The Masked Singer season two may have just ended, but season three is already well on its way.

E! News has your first look at not only a new promo for the third season, but also one of the new costumes. World, meet Turtle.

Turtle doesn't appear to be of the Teenage Mutant Ninja variety, but he definitely looks pretty tough. Look at those spikes! And all that leather! The Turtle is definitely not a masked singer to be messed with, but we'll have to wait to find out if he can actually sing.

You can get a sneak peek of a nice selection of costumes in the exclusive promo below, featuring a cover of "Who Can It Be Now" by "Masks At Work." The promo features appearances by the Kangaroo, Miss Monster, the Llama, the Robot, and one that looks like a Tiger, who's flossing?