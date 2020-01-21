Reese Witherspoon Is Literally All Of Us After Watching Netflix's Cheer

by Jamie Blynn | Tue., Jan. 21, 2020 11:22 AM

Reese Witherspoon, Cheer

Netflix/Broadimage/Shutterstock

You can, you will, you must...watch Cheer on Netflix.

The documentary series—released in early January—follows the competitive cheerleaders at Navarro College, who are preparing to regain their top title at the NCA National Championships in Daytona. (Yes, that same competition from Bring It On.) Not convinced yet? Well, the reality show, set in Texas, goes well beyond flips, kicks and stunts. The athletes' backstories—including Jerry HarrisMorgan Simianer,  La'Darius Marshall—are both heartbreaking and inspiring. And as coach Monica Aldama guides them through training (and life), you'll be cheering along from the couch.

So, needless to say, the show has captured the hearts of just about everyone, including Chrissy Teigen and Reese Witherspoon. The Morning Show star admitted she's been "hooked" on the show since she began binging last week. And now that she's finally done, she has a lot of thoughts. "At the end of #Cheer, when La'Darius's brother started crying, and Morgan's grandparents figured out how to stream the competition and Lexi nailed her tumbling pass, and Jerry nailed all his stunts, I cried big baby tears," she tweeted. "Great show @netflix!"

What the Stars of Netflix's Cheer Are Up to Today

But that's not all. "When Coach Monica said she had a lot of career choices but all she wanted to do was coach these @NavarroCollege Cheerleaders, I started to think about all the female coaches who we never see in movies or TV that are changing kids lives," the actress added. "And I cried again! #CheerNetflix."

Well Reese, grab your tissues once again because there's more good news. Though it was revealed in the final episode that tumbler Lexi Brumback was booted off the team following an incident with the police, she is officially back and better than ever.

Taking to Instagram to share a picture of her in the gym, Lexi—whose storyline was plagued by scandal—wrote, "Honey, I'm home."

After all, there's no place like the mat.

