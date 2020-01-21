Taylor Swift's Netflix Documentary Will Feature Unheard Song "Only the Young"

Our wildest dreams just came true!

On Tuesday, Taylor Swift revealed that her upcoming Netflix documentary Taylor Swift: Miss Americana will feature the unheard song "Only the Young," making us officially too excited for its January 31 release on the popular streaming service.

Speaking with Variety ahead of the "raw and emotionally revealing" documentary's Sundance Film Festival premiere on January 22, the "ME!" singer explained that the 2018 midterm elections actually inspired the track. After she watched the candidates she had endorsed (former Gov. Phil Bredesen and Jim Cooper from her home state of Tennessee) fall out of the race, Swift did what she does best and channeled her feelings into her music.

"I wrote it after the midterm elections, when there were so many young people who rallied for their candidate, whether it was a senator or congressman or congresswoman," Swift told the publication. "It was hard to see so many people feel like they had canvassed and done everything and tried so hard. I saw a lot of young people's hopes dashed."