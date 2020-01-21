Jennifer Lopez for Coach: Strut Your Stuff With These 7 Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"I have a unique history with Coach that dates back to ‘All I Have,'" said Jennifer Lopez. "In all it creates, Coach promotes individuality and optimism in its style as well as a sense of authenticity and inclusion." The award-winning actor, singer and producer is the new face of the high-fashion meets street edge brand's Spring campaign rightfully called "Originals Go Their Own Way."

If you go to the beat of your own fashion drummer, than this campaign—which advocates for doing things your own way and expressing yourself through purpose and style—is picture perfect for you!

However, you'll have to act fast fashionistas: the new Hutton shoulder bag is already sold out! But don't fret fair-weathered friends, if you want to get that J.Lo fit you can shop looks the Hustlers star wore and items inspired by the fashion-forward icon. From knockout wool statement coats to bedazzled leather booties to her go-to handbags, we've handpicked 7 of our favorites so you don't have to.

Check out our strut-worthy picks below.