Pamela Anderson Secretly Marries A Star Is Born Producer Jon Peters

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Jan. 21, 2020 11:00 AM
A love story for the ages.
Pamela Anderson is officially a married woman. The actress and model surprised fans by marrying her longtime love Jon Peters, a producer for the film A Star Is Born. The couple may have seen their fair share of relationships throughout the years, but they previously dated more than 30 years ago. Pamela's rep confirmed to E! News that the pair had tied the knot, adding "They love each other very much."
The couple got married in a private ceremony in Malibu. "There are beautiful girls everywhere," Jon told The Hollywood Reporter. "I could have my pick, but—for 35 years—I've only wanted Pamela. She makes me wild—in a good way." He also shared exactly what it is that's kept him so in love with Pamela all these years.
"Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist," he explained. "She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn't love her so much."
Pamela was previously married to Rick Salomon twice, Kid Rock and shares two sons with rocker Tommy Lee. As for Jon, he was previously in a high-profile relationship with Barbra Streisand, and then married Lesley Ann Warren and Christine Forsyth-Peters.
Pamela and Tommy have had a fairly well-documented history of public tension, but Jon's ex-wife Christine was on hand for his malibu nuptials and all of their children were in attendance.
The pair first met in the mid-'80s at the Playboy Mansion. "I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star," he told THR in 2017.
"We ended up living together. Of course, Hefner loved her and saw her beauty. Pamela was a girl who with no makeup was gorgeous. She was very smart and very talented. I tried to talk her out of doing Playboy. I said, 'Don't do Playboy. Focus on a serious career.' She said, 'You're nuts.' She wanted to do Playboy, and she went on to do 13 covers."
Pamela also made a statement about her new husband to THR in the form of a poem. "We understand and respect each other," she wrote. "We love each other without conditions. I'm a lucky woman. Proof God has a plan."
Congratulations to the newlyweds!
