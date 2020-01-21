Aaron Hernandez Murder Victim's Lawyer Speaks Out Following Netflix Docu-Series

Aaron Hernandez continues to have an impact on many people.

As the former NFL player continues to gain headlines after the release of Netflix's docu-series Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez, some are wondering what Odin Lloyd's family thinks of the highly publicized project.

Although family attorney Douglas Sheff says he has not heard about the family's unhappiness with the Netflix series, he told E! News exclusively, "I continue to love and care for this family. They are wonderful people. We are proud to represent them in anything they need."

According to TMZ, some of Odin's family members feel like old wounds were reopened with the release of the Netflix project. They also didn't sign off on the project or want to be involved.

As followers of Aaron know, the athlete was previously convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for the death of Odin.