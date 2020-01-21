Life With Derek Stars React to All That "Incest" Speculation

It's been years since Life With Derek, a Canadian sitcom that aired in syndication on Disney Channel, wrapped up, but here we are, debating whether there was incest at the heart of it. Yep, you read that right.

The show ran for four seasons from 2005-2009 with a follow-up movie, Vacation With Derek, and told the tale of the Venturi-McDonald clan. The blended family living in Canada included Casey McDonald (Ashley Leggat), Derek Venturi (Michael Seater), their siblings and parents George Venturi (John Ralston) and Nora McDonald (Joy Tanner). A typical sitcom premise, nothing really special here…until you look at the relationship between Casey and Derek. And that's what some Twitter users did. It's sending them into a tailspin.

There's a specific clip featuring Derek correcting Casey on their relationship that is making the rounds that really has fans reeling.

Casey says, "You are the most annoying brother—"