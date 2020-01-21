Life With Derek Stars React to All That "Incest" Speculation

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock
by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jan. 21, 2020 10:01 AM
It's been years since Life With Derek, a Canadian sitcom that aired in syndication on Disney Channel, wrapped up, but here we are, debating whether there was incest at the heart of it. Yep, you read that right.
The show ran for four seasons from 2005-2009 with a follow-up movie, Vacation With Derek, and told the tale of the Venturi-McDonald clan. The blended family living in Canada included Casey McDonald (Ashley Leggat), Derek Venturi (Michael Seater), their siblings and parents George Venturi (John Ralston) and Nora McDonald (Joy Tanner). A typical sitcom premise, nothing really special here…until you look at the relationship between Casey and Derek. And that's what some Twitter users did. It's sending them into a tailspin.
There's a specific clip featuring Derek correcting Casey on their relationship that is making the rounds that really has fans reeling.
Casey says, "You are the most annoying brother—"
"Stepbrother," Derek corrects her.
"Same difference," she says.
"Yeah, you're right," he growls.
There's a longing look between the two before Derek suggests they dorm in the same building when they go away to the same college together.
Trailblazers https://t.co/ioKpdADWep— Michael Seater (@michaelseater) January 21, 2020
Fan-fiction around the show when it was on was nothing new, but now more than 10 years after the finale people are shook by the relationship between the two characters. Seater and Leggat even did a video reading some of the fan stories.
Seater shared the clip with a simple statement: "Trailblazers."
I love the yearly nostalgic Life with Derek trend that happens. BTW I still go down with this ship. #LifeWithDerek #Dasey pic.twitter.com/mczL6TLUeC— Ashley Leggat (@AshleyLeggat) January 21, 2020
Leggat also responded to the fan fervor over perceived incest with a selfie featuring Seater.
"I love the yearly nostalgic Life with Derek trend that happens. BTW I still go down with this ship. #LifeWithDerek #Dasey," she said.
So...there you have it? See the photo above.
