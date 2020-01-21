Emilia Clarke's "New Main Squeeze" Is Too Cute For Words

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., Jan. 21, 2020 9:26 AM

Emilia Clarke

Say hello to Ted! 

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the newest edition to her family. The actress revealed that the new light of her life is in fact a puppy. "He just can't stop. He physically.cannot.stop being the MOST BEAUTIFUL PUPPY IN THE ENTIRE WORLD," she shared. "Erryone meet Ted. Super Ted. My new main squeeze. Light of my goddamn life. Ready to fill this Instagram feed to bursting whilst still being able to leave room in a teacup." 

The actress posted multiple photos of her together with her sweet pup and fans were quick to send their well-wishes to the star and her new furry friend. She also included some fun hashtags to explain exactly how she's really feelings. Including, "Goodbye sleep goodbye carpet goodbye slippers hello poop" and "Cos he's worth it." 

The actress just finished up a long run on her hit HBO series and starred in the film Last Christmas alongside Henry Golding, so she definitely deserves to treat herself with a sweet new pet. 

Watch

Emilia Clarke Admits It Took Time to Process Final GoT Script

A dog is not the only exciting news Emilia's had over the last few months. She also announced that she would is Clinique's first Global Brand Ambassador

"I am so proud to join Clinique as the new Global Brand Ambassador. It is a skincare brand I have regularly used and to now be part of that family is such an honor," Emilia shared in a statement. "I love the confidence and happiness it brings to the people using their products. Not only is Clinique timeless, but I'm proud to work with a brand that makes people feel included for who they are, and unapologetic about helping them to create great skin—no matter what their skin concern is."

Emilia's 2020 is off to a great start! 

