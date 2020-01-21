Hillary Clinton Recalls Being Judged for Staying With Bill Clinton After Monica Lewinsky Affair

It's been more than two decades since Bill Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hillary Clinton looks back at the former president's relationship with the former White House intern and the public's reaction to the 67th secretary of state's decision to stay married.

The topic is explored in an upcoming docuseries called Hillary, which debuts at the Sundance Film Festival Jan. 25 and premieres on Hulu Mar. 6. According to THR, there's a point in the series when the 42nd commander-in-chief says he "was so grateful that she thought we still had enough to stick it out," noting the "burden she's paid for that."

Hillary says she's "grateful that he understood that this was a really terrible time."

"I said [recently] in connection with a book that Chelsea [Clinton] and I wrote, The Book of Gutsy Women, when asked what was my gutsiest decision, I said, 'Well, personally, staying in my marriage.' And that kind of sums it up," she tells the publication. "But I also think in every marriage there's not just one side. So, I could say the same for him, that I'm not always the easiest person to live with. I'm glad he stuck it out, too."