Of Course Alayah Is Already Coming Back to The Bachelor

Just when The Bachelor contestants thought they'd seen the last of Alayah…she's back!

It's safe to say Alayah's return isn't a welcome one. In the sneak peek from week four of Peter Weber's The Bachelor season, the remaining 13 contestants react to her return in ways you'd expect: "Drama has risen from the dead."

Alayah, who was eliminated in the Monday, Jan. 20 installment of The Bachelor, tells Peter she's there to, "freakin' set the record straight about what was said about me."

"I'm obviously being lied to about someone," Peter says.

Yep, everybody is pretty pissed off.

"She's manipulating you, the same way she manipulated me," Victoria P. tells Peter.

On ABC's Bachelor Party podcast, hosts Becca Kufrin and Rachel Lindsay tackled Alayah's lies about knowing Victoria as seen in the Monday, Jan. 20 episode.