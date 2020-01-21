Um, Jerry O'Connell and Rebecca Romijn Role-Play as This Real Housewives Couple in the Bedroom

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Jan. 21, 2020 6:23 AM

Jerry O'Connell

If you think you're a Real Housewives fan, just wait until you meet Jerry O'Connell.

The 45-year-old actor appeared on Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and revealed if he and wife Rebecca Romijn have ever role played as a Bravo couple in the bedroom. 

"I don't want to name any names. I don't want to put anybody on blast," Jerry said after being asked by a caller. "But let's just say I like to play a husband who's maybe been deported and comes back—maybe just for a quick…visit. You know, what I'm talking about, Tre? We only got a couple of minutes before ICE is in here. Come on, let's do this. That's what I like to do."

Of course, the Stand by Me star was referring to Teresa Giudice and Joe Giudice. As fans are well aware, Joe is awaiting the final decision in his deportation case in Italy. However, E! News confirmed last month that The Real Housewives of New Jersey celebs have called it quits after 20 years of marriage.

Although, Rebecca may have a crush on a different Bravolebrity. During the interview, Jerry said the 47-year-old actress is a fan of Below Deck Mediterranean's João Franco.

"She's mostly a João guy," he said. "She really talks a lot about him. She was very excited when at the end of last season he got promoted to captain. She was like, 'He's really moving up in the world.'"

Watch the video to see the interview.

(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).

