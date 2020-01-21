Farrah Abraham Claps Back After Being Shamed for Filming Racy Video in Front of Her Daughter

Farrah Abraham has a few words for her haters.

The Teen Mom alumna responded to criticism she received after filming a video of herself dancing in a red bikini in front of her 10-year-old daughter Sophia.

"I have to say there is nothing wrong with a woman being, like, fully dressed in clothing—if that's a bikini set or whatever," she told TMZ on Monday. She then added, "I feel like a lot of moms are sex shamed—which I have definitely have been in my life—and I think when I'm single, gorgeous, young and beautiful, I would almost regret looking back at my life not living a happy, outgoing life. And I would definitely hope my daughter is never shamed to cover up herself and not be her happiest."

The 28-year-old reality star also shot down the notion that her daughter is growing up too fast, noting Sophia is "very much her kid self." In fact, Abraham said her daughter is "more well behaved than I see of her other kids and her other peers."

"I'm very blessed," she said.

She also said she thinks she lives her life "a little bit more conservatively than other people do."