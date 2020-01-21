DJ Khaled's Wife Nicole Tuck Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Another one. DJ Khaled and Nicole Tuck are parents of two!

The musician announced on his Instagram early Tuesday morning that his wife has given birth to their second child, a baby boy.

Sharing a photo of himself give a high five to Tuck's doctor, Khaled wrote in his caption, "THANK YOU ALLAH ! THANK YOU MY QUEEN NICOLE !BLESS UP DR JIN ! ANOTHER ONE !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

The birth announcement did not reveal the name of the little one. And unlike the birth of the couple's first child, Asahd Khaled, 3, this baby's birth was not live-streamed on Snapchat.

Khaled did share photos on Instagram while Tuck was in labor last night, but Tuck was not seen in the photos. In the first shot, Khaled is standing with Tuck's doctor.

"DR JIN said you ready," he wrote. His other two photos show the music producer waiting in the delivery room and were captioned with the open hands emoji.

The DJ announced he and his wife were expecting their second son on Instagram in September.