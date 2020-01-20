Halsey Reveals She Wrote Her First Love Song For Ex-Boyfriend Yungblud

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Jan. 20, 2020 4:18 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Halsey is leaving it all on the table.

The 25-year-old star recently opened up about her previous relationship with British musician, Yungblud (whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison). For a refresher, the two dated for nearly a year before seemingly calling it quits in the fall of 2019. 

A source at the time told E! News their romance fizzled out back in September, and so they decide to go their separate ways. And while Halsey addressed their breakup briefly on social media, she recently shared some details about their relationship.

Chatting with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music's Beats 1 podcast, the "Without Me" singer revealed how her ex-boyfriend influenced her songs.

"I was dating Dom. Not Fike. Other Dom," she began sharing. "I was really happy. I was really happy with my life. I was thinking about the night that he and I met because I had told the story so many times."

Read

Halsey Gushes Over Evan Peters on His Birthday With a Heartwarming Message

She continued, "And every time I told it, it got better and better and better and more romantic and it wasn't raining. It wasn't raining like in the story, the streets are shining wet and I need to tell this romantic story."

Halsey, Yungblud, Disneyland

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

For her, she felt like she need to write a love song about their bond. "And I'd never written a love song before," she added. "Not one without a punchline."

While Halsey and Yungblud never really addressed their split, a separate insider previously gave E! News some insight.

"It was sort of abrupt and it was Halsey's decision to end the relationship. Halsey has been very busy with her work commitments and traveling a lot recently," the source revealed at the time. "She's been very busy and focused on her career, which took more of a priority."

But despite her breakup, Halsey appears to be smitten over her beau, Evan Peters.

On Monday, she gushed over the American Horror Story alum on his birthday with a heartwarming message. "happy birthday darling," she wrote, alongside a cute photo of them kissing and smiling. "I can't imagine a world without you in it."

The pair has been dating for nearly three months now and appear to be moving things along in their relationship.

On the topic of having a positive attitude and starting fresh, Halsey told Lowe, "I definitely have had a lot of experiences that I think probably would have hardened some people or made them really jaded. And one of the probably best and worst qualities about me is that no matter what happens, I always try to see the best in people."

"And I always go into every situation foolishly expecting that everybody's intentions are as pure or as genuine as my own," she continued. "And no matter how many times that proves to be untrue or I get fooled, it doesn't stop me from going into the next situation and being like, 'New person, new clean slate.'"

Now, that's a 2020 motto we can get behind!

Trending Stories

Latest News
2020 Grammys, Best New Artist Feature: Tank and the Bangas

Get to Know Tank and the Bangas, Best New Artist Nominee at This Year's Grammys

Alicia Keys, Grammys 2019

How to Watch the 2020 Grammys on TV and Online

Dolly Parton

Secret Tattoos and an Affair That Nearly Killed Her: Inside Dolly Parton's Endlessly Fascinating World

Céline Dion, Thérèse Dion

Céline Dion Pays Touching Tribute to Late Mother Onstage at Concert

Luis Fonsi, 2018 Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals

Luis Fonsi Thanks Both New & Old Fans for ''Celebrating Latin Music'' Ahead of the 2020 Grammys

Luis Fonsi & "Despacito": 20-Year Journey to 2020 Grammys

Next-Gen Pop, Victoria Monet, Conan Gray, Isabela Merced, Ava Max

Next-Gen Pop: The 15 Music Newcomers You Need to Know Before They Break Big

TAGS/ Halsey , Music , Celebrities , Couples , Breakups , Interviews , Entertainment , Life/Style , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.