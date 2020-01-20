Meghan King Edmonds Says She Feels ''Like a Target'' Against Jim Edmonds

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Jan. 20, 2020 3:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Love and light!

Meghan King Edmonds is fighting the good fight amid drama with her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds. However, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star recently admitted that she's human just like the rest of us.

The mom of three opened up on social media about feeling "hurt," especially on a day like today, in which she shared some explicit details about her former partner. For a refresher, Meghan posted a new podcast episode on Intimate Knowledge, and accused Jim of having an "affair" with someone who she believed was a friend.

As if that weren't shocking enough, she alleged that they all had a threesome at one point.

After dropping that bombshell, Meghan took to Twitter to share that she needed some positive energy sent her way.

"I feel small. I feel like a target," she began her caption. "And I feel like my opponent is bigger and meaner than me."

Read

Jim Edmonds Responds to Meghan King Edmonds' Threesome and Affair Allegations

She continued, "(But sometimes that "opponent" comes in the form of the public tearing me down. It hurts, I'm a real person.) Please lift me up today. Thank you for the love."

Meghan King Edmonds, Jim Edmonds

Instagram

In light of Meghan's claims, Jim broke his silence over the accusations made against him.

"I am tired of the lies for publicity," he told E! News exclusively. I filed for divorce over 90 days ago. Meghan has filed as well. The marriage is and has been over."

"I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here," he explained. "It has been a plus one for the weekend. The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years."

He also set the record straight on the cheating allegations.

"As far as threesomes go, there were a more than few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan," he said. "Recently, I have learned that she carried on with a few of these women without me being present. Would that not being considered cheating? How can she have a podcast talking about intimacy and relationships when she has neither?"

"It makes me sick that she is using our child as a crutch for the whole world to see," Jim expressed, in response to Meghan's claims that he went to Cabo while their son underwent treatment therapy for his "irreversible brain damage," which she revealed back in July.

Jim added, "He is responding well and thriving more every day."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Christina Milian, Matt Pokora

Christina Milian Gives Birth, Welcomes First Child With Boyfriend Matt Pokora

Porsha Williams, Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams Reveals Where Her Relationship Stands As Her Fiancé Faces New Cheating Rumors

Jason Momoa, Fendi Scrunchi, 2019 Oscars

Jason Momoa's Surprise Visit to a Children's Hospital Will Warm Your Heart

Evan Peters, Halsey, American Horror Story 100th Episode Celebration

Halsey Gushes Over Evan Peters on His Birthday With a Heartwarming Message

Amanda Knox

Amanda Knox Just Put On Her "Old Prison Uniform" For This Reason

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge

Kate Middleton Lights Up the Room in a Red Sequins Dress During Royal Engagement

Prince Harry, Rugby League World Cup 2021 Draws

Prince Harry Heads Back to Canada After Possible Last Royal Engagement

TAGS/ Meghan King Edmonds , Celebrities , , , Celeb Drama , Scandal , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.