Meghan King Edmonds Says She Feels ''Like a Target'' Against Jim Edmonds

by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Jan. 20, 2020 3:00 PM
Love and light!
Meghan King Edmonds is fighting the good fight amid drama with her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds. However, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star recently admitted that she's human just like the rest of us.
The mom of three opened up on social media about feeling "hurt," especially on a day like today, in which she shared some explicit details about her former partner. For a refresher, Meghan posted a new podcast episode on Intimate Knowledge, and accused Jim of having an "affair" with someone who she believed was a friend.
As if that weren't shocking enough, she alleged that they all had a threesome at one point.
After dropping that bombshell, Meghan took to Twitter to share that she needed some positive energy sent her way.
"I feel small. I feel like a target," she began her caption. "And I feel like my opponent is bigger and meaner than me."
She continued, "(But sometimes that "opponent" comes in the form of the public tearing me down. It hurts, I'm a real person.) Please lift me up today. Thank you for the love."
In light of Meghan's claims, Jim broke his silence over the accusations made against him.
"I am tired of the lies for publicity," he told E! News exclusively. I filed for divorce over 90 days ago. Meghan has filed as well. The marriage is and has been over."
"I was invited to a surprise birthday party this weekend for one of my best friends and decided to bring a date. There is no affair going on here," he explained. "It has been a plus one for the weekend. The woman I am in Cabo with is not her friend. They have not spoken in over three years."
He also set the record straight on the cheating allegations.
"As far as threesomes go, there were a more than few initiated by Meghan and only Meghan," he said. "Recently, I have learned that she carried on with a few of these women without me being present. Would that not being considered cheating? How can she have a podcast talking about intimacy and relationships when she has neither?"
"It makes me sick that she is using our child as a crutch for the whole world to see," Jim expressed, in response to Meghan's claims that he went to Cabo while their son underwent treatment therapy for his "irreversible brain damage," which she revealed back in July.
Jim added, "He is responding well and thriving more every day."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?