Check Out These Front Row Fashion Week Couples

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Jan. 21, 2020 4:00 AM

Fashion Week is back!

That's right! Over the next month, celebs will be stepping out in style as they head to the runway shows around the world. It was just days ago that supermodel Barbara Palvin and boyfriend Dylan Sprouse attended the Fendi fashion show in Milan. Photographers spotted the stylish pair sitting front row at the fashion event, dressed head-to-toe in designer ensembles.

And they're not the only couple to sit front row at fashion shows! Over the years, A-list couples like Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas and Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have all packed on the PDA while front row at fashion week.

So, as fashion month continues, we're looking back at all of the front row fashion week couples from over the years! In the gallery below, we're checking out throwback photos of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, as well as many more celeb duos at fashion events.

Front Row Fashion Week Couples

Revisit the must-see fashion week moments below!

And be sure to keep checking back to E! News for all of the up-to-date details on fashion week events!

Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse, Fendi

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse

The supermodel and the Disney alum sat front row at the Fendi fashion show in Milan on Jan. 13.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Fashion Week Couples

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend

The stylish couple held hands at the Vera Wang fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014 at The Stage at Lincoln Center in Sept. 2013.

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake, Fashion Week Couples

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake

The couple stayed close as they attended the Paris68 Fall 2010 Fashion Show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Milk Studios in Feb. 2010 in New York.

Salma Hayek, Francois-Henri Pinault, Fashion Week Couples

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek, Francois-Henri Pinault

The Oscar nominee and her businessman beau smiled for cameras at Stella McCartney's fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in Oct. 2017.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Fashion Week Couples

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

Days after their surprise Las Vegas wedding in May 2019, the Game of Thrones star and the Jonas Brothers singer attended the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2020 show at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber, Fashion Week Couples

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber

The supermodel and the Casamigos businessman sat front row in June 2016 at Moschino Fashion Show in Los Angeles.

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green, Fashion Week Couples

WireImage

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green

The longtime couple held each other close at the Emporio Armani Spring/Summer 2011 fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear in Sept. 2010.

Chiara Ferragni, Fedez, Fashion Week Couples

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Chiara Ferragni, Fedez

The fashion blogger and her Italian rapper beau linked arms at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2019 in Sept. 2018.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Fashion Week Couples

Rindoff/Charriau/Getty Images

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

The Jonas Brothers star and the Isn't It Romantic actress showed their support at the Christian Dior Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week in July 2019.

Johannes Huebl, Olivia Palermo, Fashion Week Couples

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Johannes Huebl, Olivia Palermo

The stylish couple attended the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week in Feb. 2018.

Brooklyn Beckham, Hana Cross, Fashion Week Couples

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Brooklyn Beckham, Hana Cross

The photographer and the model showed their support for his mom at her the Victoria Beckham show during London Fashion Week in Feb. 2019.

The Weekend, Bella Hadid, Fashion Week Couples

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The Weekend, Bella Hadid

The former couple sat front row together at the Alexander Wang show during New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2015.

Sean Penn, Charlize Theron, Fashion Week Couples

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images

Sean Penn, Charlize Theron

The then-couple kept close at the Christian Dior show during the Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2014-2015.

