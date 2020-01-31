Try Not to Melt Over Hollywood's Cutest Athlete and Star Couples

When it comes to Hollywood's biggest and brightest athlete-star couples, these pairs get a gold medal.

As the 2020 Super Bowl approaches, fans are gearing up for a field showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. But, for pop culture aficionados, Sunday's game is the moment Jennifer Lopez and Shakirawill take the halftime show stage, both for the first time.

However, both songstresses are no strangers to a stadium. In addition to performing in them in the course of their decades-long careers, the music stars also have athletes for partners.

While Shakira has been in a longtime relationship with Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué, with whom she's welcomed two sons, Lopez is currently engaged to retired Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.