Jason Momoa's Surprise Visit to a Children's Hospital Will Warm Your Heart

Jason Momoa just proved he's a superhero with a supersized heart.

The actor behind Aquaman paid a surprise visit to the UPMC Childrens Hospital of Pittsburgh, where some unsuspecting pint-sized patients and their family members got to come face to face with the beloved action star.

"The greatest part of being aquaman is making children happy spreading aloha," the actor shared on Instagram. "Had a little time before work to stop by UPMC children's hospital of pittsburgh met so many brave strong babies all my aloha to the families."

During his visit, Momoa also sat down to arm wrestle with a patient named Joshua. "Me and joshua bet that if he beat me in arm wresting he gets to have my trident," the star explained on Instagram.

Well, it turns out Joshua scored a visit to the set of the upcoming sequel. "See u on set of aquaman 2 joshua. stay strong @childrenspgh aloha j," Momoa noted.