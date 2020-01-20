Amanda Knox Just Put On Her "Old Prison Uniform" For This Reason

Amanda Knox is taking something old, something new, something borrowed and something blue to heart.

Ahead of her upcoming vows to fiancé Christopher Robinson, the criminal justice activist—she famously was wrongfully convicted then exonerated in the murder case of her roommate Meredith Kercher—took to Instagram to share how she's really prepping for the big day. Dressed in a black beanie and what appear to be gray sweats, the ex convict posed for a selfie in her neatly organized room.

"40 days left until the wedding and 267 tasks left on the wedding To Do list," she wrote. "I've locked myself in the craftroom and I'm wearing my old prison uniform. Literally the very same sweatshirt and sweatpants I lived in in Casa Circondariale Capanne, Perugia." Because, at times like these, comfort is key?

Knox said "yes" to her longtime love back in November 2018 during an elaborate, alien-themed proposal. Getting down on one in their backyard, Robinson presented her with a meteor and a futuristic tablet. "I don't have a ring but I do have a big rock," he told her. "Will you stay with me until the last star in the last galaxy burns out and even after that? Amanda Marie Knox, will you marry me?"