Jim Edmonds Responds to Meghan King Edmonds' Threesome and Affair Allegations

Jim Edmonds is speaking out about recent allegations made by his estranged wife, Meghan King Edmonds.

The former MLB player and the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, who share three children together, have been going through a very messy breakup. Now, in a new podcast episode, Meghan has accused Jim of having an "affair" with someone who she thought was her friend, a woman who Meghan claims they had a threesome with.

In the latest Intimate Knowledge podcast episode, posted Monday, Meghan said she's going through "a tumultuous time in my personal life." She went on to share, "I found out yesterday that my ex is allegedly having an affair, seeing somebody."

Meghan went on to discuss the early days of her marriage to Jim, stating, "I knew that Jim had this bad boy kind of past and we were newlyweds and trying to have fun. He wanted to have a threesome. And I thought about it, I thought, OK, maybe, sure so we decided to have a threesome, a consensual adult decision, with a friend of mine. I felt very comfortable with her."

Over the next few years, Meghan explained, she became skeptical of this woman and her relationship with Jim, whose name was bleeped out of the podcast episode.