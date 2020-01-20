Here's Who Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Picked for Archie Harrison's Godparents

Shutterstock
Archie Harrison's godparents have been revealed!
It's been eight months since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child together, and we're only now learning about the close confidants that the couple selected for the special role. In royal tradition, the godparents are typically announced around the date of the child's christening. However, when the time came for Archie's christening in July, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to keep the names of their son's godparents private.
Now, the The Sunday Times has revealed that Harry and Prince William's former nanny, Tiggy Pettifer, is one of Archie's godparents. The outlet also reports that Mark Dyer, a former officer of honor to Prince Charles, has also been chosen by Harry and Meghan to be a godparent.
"They were both constants in Harry's childhood and beyond," a source tells E! News. "They are fascinating choices of figures in Harry's life that he will hope may keep Archie rooted somehow in the UK, as they relocate to North America."
Harry's childhood friend Charlie van Straubenzee has also been confirmed as a godfather to Archie.
News of Archie's godparents comes amid Harry and Meghan's royal exit. As revealed by the couple earlier this month, they'll be spending time in North America as they take a step back from royal duties.
Over the weekend, Queen Elizabeth II made a statement about the couple's future as royals, sharing that Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be "loved members of my family."
In a statement from Buckingham Palace, it was announced that Harry and Meghan will "no longer receive public funds for Royal duties." And that they "wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage."
The statement also shared that the couple will not "use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family."
You can learn more about Harry and Meghan's royal exit HERE!
