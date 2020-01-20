2020 SAG Awards Fashion Yearbook: See Our Red Carpet Recap

Oh, what a night!

The 2020 SAG Awards brought us so many OMG moments on Sunday evening. From Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's backstage reunion to the chic red carpet style, it was almost too good to be true! And that's everything that was just caught on camera. The award show, honoring the work of the artists both on the big and small screens, was attended by Hollywood's A-list stars, who also brought their A-list style to the ceremony.

Can we talk about Charlize Theron's Givenchy design? The crop top and skirt, complete with a high slit! Plus, she paired the look with an award-worthy middle part that totally blew us away. Nicole Kidman and Scarlett Johansson also had cameras flashing on Sunday night as they hit the red carpet in the trend of the night: dazzling blue designs. The Big Little Lies star donned a royal blue Michael Kors dress, while the Marriage Story actress turned heads in a teal dress by Armani Prive.

2020 SAG Awards Fashion Recap

Now that we've had some time to catch our breath after witnessing all of the jaw-dropping looks, let's revisit the must-see moments of the night. Check out our list of 2020 SAG Awards superlatives below!

Brad Pitt, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images

Best Candid Shot: Brad Pitt

Because...LOL.

Sarah Hyland, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Best Bow: Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star took her fashion game to the next level, donning this incredible Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress that made our jaws drop. A true style gift, complete with a bow!

SAG Awards, Instagram

Instagram

Best Behind-the-Scenes Moment: Jennifer Garner

In her words: "Well, I went out tonight."

Jennifer Aniston, 2020 SAG Awards

TNT

Best Reaction Shot: Jennifer Aniston

Because...she was applauding her ex Brad Pitt after he made a joke about Tinder.

Kathryn Newton, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Best Shoulder Moment: Kathryn Newton

Talk about a show-stopping moment!

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Best Selfie: Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

They also win for the most stylish couple.

Jennifer Lopez, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

John Shearer/Getty Images for PEOPLE

Best Celeb Encounter: Jennfier Lopez & Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Is J.Lo a Fleabag fan? Has Phoebe seen Hustlers? We need to know!

Elisabeth Moss, Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Best Red Carpet Moment: Elisabeth Moss & Jennifer Aniston

Two legends. How sweet is this moment?

Meryl Streep, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Laura Dern, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

Best Squad Reunion: Big Little Lies Stars

The women of Monterey are back together!

Caleb McLaughlin, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Most Electrifying Style: Caleb McLaughlin

The Stranger Things star had cameras flashing in this electric blue suit!

Parasite Cast, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Winners Gallery Portraits

Terence Patrick/Getty Images for Turner

Best History-Making Moment: Parasite Cast

The cast of the movie, directed by Bong Joon-Ho, made history at the ceremony, becoming the first foreign-language film to win Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

Reese Witherspoon, Kathryn Newton, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner

Best On-Screen Mother-Daughter Duo: Reese Witherspoon & Kathryn Newton

But first, a selfie!

Madeline Brewer, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Best Cinderella Moment: Madeline Brewer

Because this blue Monique Lhuillier dress is what dreams are made of.

 

Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Best Father-Son Duo: Eugene Levy & Dan Levy

They weren't the hosts, but they did open and close the ceremony with major LOLs.

Michelle Williams, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Best Glam: Michelle Wiliams

Because, that hair! That dress! That red lip!

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, GIF

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

Best PDA: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston

Because, OMG! The exes reunited after their wins at the SAG Awards, and we absolutely can't stop looking at these photos.

David Harbour, Lily Allen, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Best Red Carpet Debut: David Harbour & Lily Allen

The Stranger Things star and the "Smile" singer confirmed their relationship with this red carpet debut!

Julia Butters, Margot Robbie, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner

Best Co-Star Reunion: Julia Butters & Margot Robbie

Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait.

Renée Zellweger, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Winners Gallery Portraits

Terence Patrick/Getty Images for Turner

Best Pose: Renée Zellweger

Because that's how you work the camera after winning a SAG Award!

Brad Pitt, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

Best Fan Moment: Brad Pitt

While on the red carpet, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor accepted a Kansas City Chiefs hat from a fan in the crowd! It was a lucky hat, because Pitt's team is going to the Super Bowl!

Margaret Qualley, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Best Fashion Switch-Up: Margaret Qualley

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has donned a series of stunning dresses this award season, so it was refreshing to see her on the red carpet in this bold pantsuit. She's quickly making a name for herself in the fashion department!

Noah Schnapp, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Best Suit: Noah Schnapp

Who wants a regular tux? This blue Balmain design is iconic!

Charlize Theron, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Best Hair Accessory: Charlize Theron

No one rocks a middle part like the Bombshell star!

Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Best Couple Moment: Natalia Dyer & Charlie Heaton

While the Stranger Things duo likes to keep their relationship private, they stepped out together at the 2020 SAG Awards, making this an extra special moment for fans.

