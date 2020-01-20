2020 SAG Awards Fashion Yearbook: See Our Red Carpet Recap

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jan. 20, 2020 7:34 AM
Oh, what a night!
The 2020 SAG Awards brought us so many OMG moments on Sunday evening. From Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's backstage reunion to the chic red carpet style, it was almost too good to be true! And that's everything that was just caught on camera. The award show, honoring the work of the artists both on the big and small screens, was attended by Hollywood's A-list stars, who also brought their A-list style to the ceremony.
Can we talk about Charlize Theron's Givenchy design? The crop top and skirt, complete with a high slit! Plus, she paired the look with an award-worthy middle part that totally blew us away. Nicole Kidman and Scarlett Johansson also had cameras flashing on Sunday night as they hit the red carpet in the trend of the night: dazzling blue designs. The Big Little Lies star donned a royal blue Michael Kors dress, while the Marriage Story actress turned heads in a teal dress by Armani Prive.
Now that we've had some time to catch our breath after witnessing all of the jaw-dropping looks, let's revisit the must-see moments of the night. Check out our list of 2020 SAG Awards superlatives below!
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images
Because...LOL.
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The Modern Family star took her fashion game to the next level, donning this incredible Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini dress that made our jaws drop. A true style gift, complete with a bow!
In her words: "Well, I went out tonight."
TNT
Because...she was applauding her ex Brad Pitt after he made a joke about Tinder.
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Talk about a show-stopping moment!
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
They also win for the most stylish couple.
John Shearer/Getty Images for PEOPLE
Is J.Lo a Fleabag fan? Has Phoebe seen Hustlers? We need to know!
John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock
Two legends. How sweet is this moment?
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner
The women of Monterey are back together!
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
The Stranger Things star had cameras flashing in this electric blue suit!
Terence Patrick/Getty Images for Turner
The cast of the movie, directed by Bong Joon-Ho, made history at the ceremony, becoming the first foreign-language film to win Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture.
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner
But first, a selfie!
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
Because this blue Monique Lhuillier dress is what dreams are made of.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
They weren't the hosts, but they did open and close the ceremony with major LOLs.
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Because, that hair! That dress! That red lip!
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner
Because, OMG! The exes reunited after their wins at the SAG Awards, and we absolutely can't stop looking at these photos.
Amy Sussman/WireImage
The Stranger Things star and the "Smile" singer confirmed their relationship with this red carpet debut!
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner
Name a more iconic duo, we'll wait.
Terence Patrick/Getty Images for Turner
Because that's how you work the camera after winning a SAG Award!
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images
While on the red carpet, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor accepted a Kansas City Chiefs hat from a fan in the crowd! It was a lucky hat, because Pitt's team is going to the Super Bowl!
David Fisher/Shutterstock
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star has donned a series of stunning dresses this award season, so it was refreshing to see her on the red carpet in this bold pantsuit. She's quickly making a name for herself in the fashion department!
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Who wants a regular tux? This blue Balmain design is iconic!
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
No one rocks a middle part like the Bombshell star!
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner
While the Stranger Things duo likes to keep their relationship private, they stepped out together at the 2020 SAG Awards, making this an extra special moment for fans.
