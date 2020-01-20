Inside the 2020 SAG Awards After-Party With Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston and More

by Jamie Blynn | Mon., Jan. 20, 2020 7:29 AM
The ceremony was just the start of the evening.
At the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, Charlize Theron and Jennifer Lopezstunned on the red carpet while Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellwegerand Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home the coveted Actor statues. Plus, Ton Hanks' reactions once again stole the show and Parasite made history as the first foreign language film in the ceremony's history to win Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Motion Picture. And, of course, we'll never, ever stop talking about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's reuniting and hugging backstage.
But once the cameras stopped rolling (and the next generation of Fiji Water Girls called it a night) the festivities continued at Netflix's star-studded after party. There, at Sunset Tower, Laura Dern—she continued her winning streak, earning the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture trophy—celebrated alongside Stranger Things' Millie Bobbie Brown. Meanwhile, Pitt and his Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio hung out with Al Pacino.
Of course, Aniston, Zoë Kravitz, Joey King, Peter Dinklage, Robert De Niro, Maya Hawke, Margaret Qualley, Nathalie Emmanuel, Gwendoline Christie and more were in attendance, ready to celebrate their friends all night long.
Keep scrolling for all the must-see party pics!
The Stranger Things duo spend the night showing off their moves on the dance floor.
"I'm shaking," she tells E! after winning her award. "I did not expect that!"
We'd bend the knee to these Game of Thrones queens.
She channels Audrey Hepburn with her peach, Oscar de la Renta gown.
We can only assume Pitt is grilling him about that controversial last season of GoT.
Petition to make Millie Bobby Brown the fifth March daughter in Little Women.
The award show serves as a rare date night for the Stranger Things couple.
If there's no chance for a Big Little Lies season 3, perhaps this crew could star in their own spin-off.
Name a more iconic trio, we'll wait...
The Life Achievement honoree celebrates his big night with the When They See Us star.
Even Matarazzo knows the Jojo Rabbit actor, 12, is one to watch.
This It reunion is anything but terrifying.
The Act star takes a moment to pose with Netflix's Chief Content Officer.
