Sarah Hyland Talks Modern Family Ending & Who "Can't Stop Crying"

by Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 9:00 PM
Sarah Hyland is about to say goodbye to Modern Family.
E! News caught up with Hyland on the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet tonight to get the scoop on the end of her hit ABC sitcom.
"We have three episodes left to shoot," Hyland said.
When E!'s Jason Kennedy asked her "how's the emotional level" on set right now, she revealed a surprising tidbit. "Jessica, who does my hair, can't stop crying. I love you, Jess!" she laughed. "We finish at the end of February so we have a whole month, it's fine. We have time."
Earlier this week, Hyland made headlines when she revealed she didn't know about the shocking death from the most recent episode.
"So, I don't read scripts of episodes of Modern Family that I'm not in, so I just found out that my grandpa's dead along with all of you," Hyland said on her Instagram stories. "I still feel special." LOL!
Check out our interview with Hyland to hear her gush over boyfriend Wells Adams!
