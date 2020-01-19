Brad Pitt Reflecting on His "Great Friends" in Hollywood Will Make You Call Your BFF

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 8:34 PM
In the small town of Hollywood, there's nothing better than a solid group of friends.
During Sunday night's 2020 SAG Awards, Brad Pitt had many reasons to celebrate. Yes, he won the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role thanks to his performance in Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood.
But the fact that the award was voted on by his peers? That could leave any actor speechless.
"I've been at it for 30 years. I've met a lot of great people. I have a lot of great friends and it's a hard thing to accept it all," Brad confessed to E! News' Jason Kennedy exclusively after picking up his trophy. "It's lovely. It's really lovely."
He continued, "I have some dear old friends for 30 years. We all started together and grew up in it. They know who they are. It's all good."
During tonight's star-studded award show held at The Shrine Auditorium, Brad received plenty of support from his co-stars including Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie. But another special well-wisher was ex-wife Jennifer Aniston.
Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images
Cameras caught the pair hugging and sharing an embrace backstage after they both picked up a special award. So, what's a big winner going to do next?
"I just go where they tell me," Brad joked to us. "Maybe we'll eat."
Treat yo self, Brad. You deserve it!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?