Charlize Theron Says "Nothing Gets in the Way" of Her and The Bachelor

by Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 8:04 PM
It's no secret Charlize Theron is a big fan of The Bachelor.
So we couldn't help but ask the Bombshell actress about her reality show obsession at tonight's 2020 SAG Awards!
"Have you ever moved around an important meeting to watch The Bachelor?" E!'s Jason Kennedy asked the actress on the red carpet. "No, because it's at 8," Theron responded. "Who has meetings at 8?! What's wrong with you?"
"I make sure my children go to bed early," she added. "I'm so excited for tomorrow. I love it. Nothing gets in the way of that."
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Theron also revealed her two kids have yet to really understand the significance of all her big award show nominations. "They're 4 and 8, so they don't really have a concept of what this is," she dished. "it's so beautiful how innocent they are about it."
"Last night, Bombshell won the Stanley Kramer Award at the PGAs and so I FaceTimed my daughter and I said, 'I finally won one.' She was like, ‘Finally! Yes!'" she added. "It's really cute how they just don't understand it. They have no idea how fortunate I am to be nominated. I was trying to explain that to them."
Check out our interview with Theron above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?