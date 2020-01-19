Charlize Theron Says "Nothing Gets in the Way" of Her and The Bachelor

It's no secret Charlize Theron is a big fan of The Bachelor.

So we couldn't help but ask the Bombshell actress about her reality show obsession at tonight's 2020 SAG Awards!

"Have you ever moved around an important meeting to watch The Bachelor?" E!'s Jason Kennedy asked the actress on the red carpet. "No, because it's at 8," Theron responded. "Who has meetings at 8?! What's wrong with you?"



"I make sure my children go to bed early," she added. "I'm so excited for tomorrow. I love it. Nothing gets in the way of that."