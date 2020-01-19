EXCLUSIVE!

Charlize Theron Says "Nothing Gets in the Way" of Her and The Bachelor

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 8:04 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

It's no secret Charlize Theron is a big fan of The Bachelor.

So we couldn't help but ask the Bombshell actress about her reality show obsession at tonight's 2020 SAG Awards!

"Have you ever moved around an important meeting to watch The Bachelor?" E!'s Jason Kennedy asked the actress on the red carpet. "No, because it's at 8," Theron responded. "Who has meetings at 8?! What's wrong with you?"
 
"I make sure my children go to bed early," she added. "I'm so excited for tomorrow. I love it. Nothing gets in the way of that."

Photos

SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Charlize Theron, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Theron also revealed her two kids have yet to really understand the significance of all her big award show nominations. "They're 4 and 8, so they don't really have a concept of what this is," she dished. "it's so beautiful how innocent they are about it."
 
"Last night, Bombshell won the Stanley Kramer Award at the PGAs and so I FaceTimed my daughter and I said, 'I finally won one.' She was like, ‘Finally! Yes!'" she added. "It's really cute how they just don't understand it. They have no idea how fortunate I am to be nominated. I was trying to explain that to them."

Check out our interview with Theron above!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sarah Hyland, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Sarah Hyland Talks Modern Family Ending & Who "Can't Stop Crying"

Rachel Brosnahan Gives Michael Kelly a Sweet Shout-Out

Michael Douglas & Catherine Zeta-Jones Have Fun Date Night at SAGs

Andrew Scott Jokingly Reveals Pheobe Waller-Bridge Is a Total Diva

Brad Pitt, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Brad Pitt Reflecting on His "Great Friends" in Hollywood Will Make You Call Your BFF

Logan Browning Is Excited for Final Season of "Dear White People"

Sarah Hyland Talks "Modern Family" Deaths & Wells Adams

TAGS/ 2020 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Charlize Theron , Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News , The Bachelor
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.