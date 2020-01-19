All the Details on Jennifer Aniston's 2020 SAG Awards Diamonds

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
by Pamela Avila | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 6:58 PM
ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images
Jennifer Aniston is having a night as big as the diamond ring on her finger.
The Morning Show actress proved that less is more tonight at the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet, from her simple yet elegant satin gown to the jewels she was donning.
Per usual, Aniston had heads turning when she made her grand entrance at the SAG Awards red carpet, wearing a white satin gown and completing the look with some of the most elegant draping and diamond earrings.
To top it off, the actress also completed her flawless look with some dazzling diamond rings.
For the big night, taking place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Aniston dazzled with the help of Fred Leighton jewels. Viewers at home caught a glimpse of the beautiful ring, adorning her left ring finger, when the actress took the stage to accept her SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her portrayal of Alex Levy on the Apple TV+ series.
It looks like the 50-year-old star also wore this same ring during the 2020 Golden Globes earlier this month.
A spokesperson for Leighton tells E! News, "Jennifer Aniston's jewelry includes Edwardian diamond pendant earrings in platinum, an Art Deco pear-shaped ring, in platinum by Cartier, a 1920's Marquise diamond ring, in platinum. All pieces are Fred Leighton."
At the Golden Globes, the actress wore a strapless black gown with a ruffled bodice and belt detailed but for that red carpet, she also wore diamond necklaces along with a diamond ring.
Aside from her dazzling diamond moments tonight, Aniston is also making headlines for her reaction to Brad Pitt's SAG Awards acceptance speech.
While accepting the Actor for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his work in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the camera found his former flame Aniston, looking as radiant as ever while rooting and clapping for the actor.
For more amazing Brad and Jennifer moments tonight at the 2020 SAG Awards, go here.
