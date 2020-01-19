Peter Dinklage Pays Tribute to His Game of Thrones Cast at the 2020 SAG Awards

Pop the bubbly...Peter Dinklage is going home a winner!

Tonight, the best of the best in Hollywood gathered around the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to celebrate the 2020 SAG Awards. From a sea of glitzy and glam fashion to our favorite couples walking the red carpet together, the annual ceremony is proving to be memorable.

And now, the star-studded show has just gotten better after the Game of Thrones star was announced as the winner for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. This marks his first win in the category.

Taking to the podium to accept his award, the HBO actor left viewers and audience members alike feeling moved by his heartwarming speech, which he kept short and sweet.

"Hello. Oh, my... I think he was on Game of Thrones," the 51-year-old quipped, looking at the SAG Award statue.

That wasn't the only lighthearted comment he made during his acceptance speech.