Dan Levy, Sterling K. Brown and More Men Who Won the SAG Awards 2020 Fashion Game

Never underestimate the stylish eye of a man!

During Sunday night's 2020 SAG Awards, pop culture fans were ooh-ing and awe-ing over more than a few fabulous dresses and accessories. Can we talk about Jennifer Lopez's $9 million worth of bling?!

But throughout the red carpet, more than a few talented actors also turned our heads for all the right reasons.

If you thought the fashion game at the SAG Awards was only for the ladies, you better think again! With help from celebrity stylists, groomers and maybe some helpful input from their plus one's, more than a few men stepped up their fashion game and reminded us that dudes can have fun in the wardrobe department too.

From Sterling K. Brown's sharp blazer to Dan Levy's special ring, Hollywood's top actors thought carefully about their looks for the evening. And spoiler alert: The results are nothing short of handsome.

But don't take our word for it. See some of the Best Dressed Men at the 2020 SAG Awards in our gallery below.

Hey gentlemen, the Grammys and Oscars are just weeks away! We'll be watching you…

Sterling K. Brown, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Sterling K. Brown

Randall Pearson always goes a step above the rest! The This Is Us star opts for a fierce blazer and bold shades as the cameras snap away.

Mahershala Ali, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Mahershala Ali

No socks, no problem! Take a deep breath ladies and admire the True Detective star's fashion sense from head to toe.

Andrew Scott, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Andrew Scott

Say Amen to this Best Dressed man! The Fleabag star known by pop culture fans as hot priest proved a black and white tuxedo isn't needed to have a handsome look.

Casey Thomas Brown, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Image

Casey Thomas Brown

Designer Vincent Wong deserves credit for this head-turning look from The Kominsky Method star. And to think this is one of the actor's first major red carpet appearances? We're impressed!

Caleb McLaughlin, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Caleb McLaughlin

It's all in the details fashion lovers! Just when we couldn't admire the Stranger Things star's blue pants anymore, he adds a surprise stripe at the bottom.

Darrell Britt-Gibson, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Darrell Britt-Gibson

Swag alert! Maybe it's the hot pink sunglasses. Perhaps its the bright white shoes. Whatever the case may be, we are loving the Barry star's style.

Noah Schnapp, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Noah Schnapp

Celebrity stylist Philip Peuter helped the Stranger Things star go bold in a custom Balmain suit.

Dacre Montgomery, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Dacre Montgomery

White hot! Whether posing solo or with girlfriend Liv Pollock,  the Stranger Things star proved he is a style winner with his white suit and black bow-tie.

Dan Levy, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Dan Levy

Holy Schitt! The actor's Cutler and Gross eyewear is cool. The rose ring is a nice touch too. But that Dior coat? Well done, sir!

