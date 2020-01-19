Witness the Moment Brad Pitt Watched Jennifer Aniston's 2020 SAG Awards Speech

Cue the Michael Scott meme: OKAY, IT'S HAPPENING! EVERYBODY STAY CALM!

Former celeb power couple Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt once again found themselves in the same room at tonight's 2020 SAG Awards, but lucky for us (and by us we mean society at large), we got so much more than the coy pleasantries exchanged during the Golden Globes.

As Aniston accepted the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her performance in The Morning Show, Pitt—who had just accepted his own SAG Award and kinda, sorta mentioned Aniston in the process—caught her acceptance speech backstage.

We're no body language expert, but the smile on Pitt's face and his adoring gaze really just says it all.