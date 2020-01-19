This Game of Thrones Cast Reunion at the 2020 SAG Awards May Make You Cry

Game over: And the award for best cast reunion of 2020 (so far) goes to...

Stars from Game of Thrones reunited at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, marking what is likely the last time a large number of them will appear together at a televised event. Cast members appearing together on the red carpet and backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards included Sophie Turner, Alfie Allen, John Bradley and Gwendoline Christie.

The hit HBO fantasy series ended its eight-season run this past May and the actors last reunited onstage last September, at the 2019 Emmys, where they won Outstanding Drama Series. In addition, many of the actors have remained close since their time on the show and have occasionally gotten together for mini-reunions over the years.

This year, the eighth season's cast is nominated for a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, while Dinklage, who played fan-favorite character Tyrion, received an individual nod for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series.