Swipe Right, Ladies! Brad Pitt Is Putting His SAG Award In His Tinder Profile

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 5:53 PM
Once upon a time at the 2020 SAG Awards, Brad Pitt made us all want to download a dating app!
The actor scooped up his second Screen Actors Guild award tonight for his portrayal as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.
Taking the stage to accept his win as the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, the actor immediately joked, "I got to add this to my Tinder profile."
He then shouted out his co-stars including Leonardo DiCaprioand Margot Robbieand hilariously went on to even thank Margaret Qualley, Dakota Fanning and Robbie's feet, winking at the film's frequent close-up shots of them.
"Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the T.S.A," he quipped.
He then went on to gush, "This means so much, more than I can possibly phantom. I want you to know I watch everything. I watch you all, and the work has been mesmerizing."
"Listen, I love our community so much," he continued.
"It has been amazing to me. I have met so many amazing people along the way. Each of us in this room, you know, we know pain, we know loneliness. We bring that to the screen. We know moments of grace. We have had moments of wisdom. We bring that to the screen. We have all had a laugh at our ridiculousness. We know funny, and we bring that to the screen."
After getting applause from the audience, Pitt went on to say, "And God damn I think that is a worthy endeavor! I have been banging away at this thing for 30 years...Thank you for this. My love and respect. Enjoy the evening, because tomorrow it is back to work."
