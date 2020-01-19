Swipe Right, Ladies! Brad Pitt Is Putting His SAG Award In His Tinder Profile

  • By
    &

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 5:53 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Once upon a time at the 2020 SAG AwardsBrad Pitt made us all want to download a dating app!

The actor scooped up his second Screen Actors Guild award tonight for his portrayal as Cliff Booth in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood.

Taking the stage to accept his win as the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role, the actor immediately joked, "I got to add this to my Tinder profile." 

He then shouted out his co-stars including Leonardo DiCaprioand Margot Robbieand hilariously went on to even thank Margaret Qualley, Dakota Fanning and Robbie's feet, winking at the film's frequent close-up shots of them.

"Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the T.S.A," he quipped.

He then went on to gush, "This means so much, more than I can possibly phantom. I want you to know I watch everything. I watch you all, and the work has been mesmerizing."

Photos

See the Winners of the 2020 SAG Awards

"Listen, I love our community so much," he continued.

"It has been amazing to me. I have met so many amazing people along the way. Each of us in this room, you know, we know pain, we know loneliness. We bring that to the screen. We know moments of grace. We have had moments of wisdom. We bring that to the screen. We have all had a laugh at our ridiculousness. We know funny, and we bring that to the screen."

After getting applause from the audience, Pitt went on to say, "And God damn I think that is a worthy endeavor! I have been banging away at this thing for 30 years...Thank you for this. My love and respect. Enjoy the evening, because tomorrow it is back to work."

Trending Stories

Latest News

Why "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Cast Was Surprised By SAG Win

Peter Dinklage, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Show

Peter Dinklage Pays Tribute to His Game of Thrones Cast at the 2020 SAG Awards

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's Hug at the 2020 SAG Awards Is the Only Thing That Matters

Dan Levy, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dan Levy, Sterling K. Brown and More Men Who Won the SAG Awards 2020 Fashion Game

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Witness the Moment Brad Pitt Watched Jennifer Aniston's 2020 SAG Awards Speech

Brad Pitt, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Brad Pitt Made A Bit of Fun Of Himself and His Romantic History During His 2020 SAG Awards Speech

Nicole Kidman, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Nicole Kidman, Scarlett Johansson and More Dazzle in Blue at the 2020 SAG Awards

TAGS/ 2020 SAG Awards , SAG Awards , Red Carpet , Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , Brad Pitt
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.