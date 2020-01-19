Tony Shalhoub Dedicates His SAG Awards Win to the Late Brian Tarantina

by Kelsey Klemme | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 5:26 PM
It's a great night for the marvelous Mr. Shalhoub.
Tonight, at the 2020 Screen Actors Awards, the biggest actors in Hollywood are honoring one another for their tremendous work in TV and film.
The show kicked off with Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series, which went to Tony Shalhoub for his performance in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.
The actor took to the stage to express his gratitude to the actor's union as well as to his Maisel co-stars.
"It is a joy to know you," the actor started, nodding to a table that included his on-camera daughter Rachel Brosnahanand on-camera wife, Marin Hinkle. "It is a privilege to work alongside you."
He then went on to dedicate the award to Brian Tarantina, another Maisel performer who tragically passed away in November.
"Our brother, here's to you," the actor shared.
There's a chance we will also see the actor again on stage, as the cast is up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.
To see if the quick witted performers end up with the win, be sure to tune in to the SAG Awards now and keep up with all the coverage on E!
