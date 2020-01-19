Property Brothers Star Drew Scott Makes Rare Appearance With Wife 2020 SAG Aawards

by Pamela Avila | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 5:21 PM

Drew Scott, Linda Phan, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

Shutterstock

Tonight's the night for the 2020 SAG Awards and your favorite celeb couples are making their way down the red carpet giving us all the feels. 

Making a rare public appearance on the SAG Awards red carpet tonight is 1/2 of the Property Brothers Drew Scott with his wife Linda Phan. The couple, who has been married for about two years, stepped out tonight for a night to remember at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. 

The two also definitely made getting dolled out and out of the house on a Sunday night worthwhile as they shared a sweet PDA moment on the red carpet. While posing for pictures, the two seemingly kissed and had an adorable moment together as Drew seemed to wipe the lipstick off his mouth after they shared the tender moment. 

Tonight's SAG Awards comes after the two celebrated Zooey Deschanel's 40th birthday with her boyfriend and his brother Jonathan Scott. They all got together to celebrate the actress with an '80s-themed party. The two are clearly having a weekend to remember.

Photos

2020 SAG Awards: Red Carpet Couples

"Thanks to Zooey for being born in the 80s! To mom and dad for setting the bar high. To Annalee for making our hair big and spandex extra tight and to Jonathan and a Emily for putting it all together," wrote Drew on Instagram, alongside a photo of him and his wife rocking colorful '80s outfits. "And to my dance partner for life... I now need a chiro session."

We hope the two have a fun night! Don't forget to check out tonight's winners here.  

