Jennifer Lopez Stuns in $9 Million Worth of Diamonds (!!!) at the 2020 SAG Awards

  • By
    &

by Vannessa Jackson & Brett Malec | Sun., Jan. 19, 2020 5:11 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Don't be fooled by the rocks that she got (on loan)!

Jennifer Lopez arrived to the 2020 SAG Awards dripping in diamonds worth a whopping $9 million (yes, you read that correctly!).

Dressed in a stunningly simply all black gown, the Hustlers star let her jaw-dropping statement jewelry do all the talking while posing for pics on the red carpet next to fiancé Alex Rodriguez. J.Lo's strapless, off-the-shoulder dress featured a bow in the back and dramatic train, but let's be honest: we can't stop staring at those rocks!

Lopez's show-stopping jewelry included a Cascading Diamond Drop Necklace (73.55 carats), Secret Cluster Diamond Bracelet (35.42 carats), a pear-shaped diamond bracelet (59.27 carats) and several rings, plus 14-carat drop earrings, all by Harry Winston.

Photos

SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

All that bling amounted to more than $9 million worth of diamonds and platinum.

The multi-talented beauty completed her sleek SAG Awards look with a black clutch.

Lopez's SAG Awards look is a far cry from her 2020 Golden Globes ballgown. The "Dinero" crooner turned heads earlier this month in a multi-colored ballgown by Valentino that featured a billowing white hem and larger-than-life bow that was perfectly tied up in vibrant shades of gold and emerald green.

Lopez is nominated tonight for her role in the critically acclaimed film Hustlers and is up for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture at the 2020 SAG Awards. Other nominees in that category include Scarlett Johansson for Jojo RabbitNicole Kidman for BombshellLaura Dern for Marriage Story, and Margot Robbie for Bombshell.

Scroll down for a better look at J.Lo's stunning diamonds!

Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, jewelry

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, jewelry

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Couples

John Salangsang/Variety/Shutterstock

Article continues below

Jennifer Lopez, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

Trending Stories

Latest News

Why "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Cast Was Surprised By SAG Win

Peter Dinklage, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Show

Peter Dinklage Pays Tribute to His Game of Thrones Cast at the 2020 SAG Awards

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's Hug at the 2020 SAG Awards Is the Only Thing That Matters

Dan Levy, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Dan Levy, Sterling K. Brown and More Men Who Won the SAG Awards 2020 Fashion Game

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Witness the Moment Brad Pitt Watched Jennifer Aniston's 2020 SAG Awards Speech

Brad Pitt, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards

Brad Pitt Made A Bit of Fun Of Himself and His Romantic History During His 2020 SAG Awards Speech

Nicole Kidman, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Nicole Kidman, Scarlett Johansson and More Dazzle in Blue at the 2020 SAG Awards

TAGS/ 2020 SAG Awards , Awards , Jennifer Lopez , Red Carpet , Style Collective , Fashion , Awards , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News , SAG Awards
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.