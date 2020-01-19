Scarlett Johansson and Her Stunning Teal Gown Shut Down the 2020 SAG Awards Red Carpet

Scarlett Johansson's red carpet domination continues at the 2020 SAG Awards.

The actress is nominated not once, but twice, ahead of Sunday's show—so you know ScarJo's all-star glam team had to bring it! Scarlett earned nods for performances in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, and winning in both categories would make her the first person to nab two individual film honors in one night. (Idris Elba and Helen Mirren have both won multiple SAG Awards during a single ceremony, but across film and television categories.)

For the potentially history-making moment, Johansson turned heads in a floor-length teal Armarni Prive gown with a plunging neckline that hugged her body in all the right places. She accented the look with diamond earrings that hung down and sparkled like mini disco balls and a prominent red lip. All we have to say is, if that's what she looks like after falling "violently ill" earlier this weekend—sick enough to miss the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday night—we wouldn't mind catching what she had.

She was accompanied by fiancé Colin Jost on the red carpet, who looked dapper as ever in a classic black and white tux.